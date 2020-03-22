CALGARY -- One person was taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a duplex in northeast Calgary on Sunday.

The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Pineland Road NE.

When firefighters arrived, they found black smoke coming from the main floor windows.

They quickly extinguished the blaze.

The one man inside the effected side of the duplex was taken to hospital with burns.

The people on the other side of the duplex got out without injury. Fire officials credit working smoke alarms on both sides of the duplex for preventing additional injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.