1 new death linked to coronavirus outbreak at the Foothills Medical Centre
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 6:23PM MDT
The Foothills Medical Centre.
CALGARY -- Three more cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary on Saturday, and another person has died.
Two of the new cases were in patients; bring the total number of patient cases to 20. The third was a staff member, which brings the total number of staff cases to 18. Four people have now died.
No additional units have been affected by the outbreak.