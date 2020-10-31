CALGARY -- Loblaw and Sobeys, the two companies that own and operate most of the major supermarkets in Alberta, have confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in locations in Calgary and area this week.

On its website, Loblaw said seven workers at various locations in Calgary as well as a No Frills store in High River, tested positive this week:

Team member at Merv's No Frills, 4501 17 Ave. S.E., tested positive on Oct. 31 (last day worked was Oct. 27)

Team member at Andrew & Jessica's No Frills, 1103 18 St. S.E., High River, Alta., tested positive Oct. 31 (last day worked was Oct. 28)

Team member at Shoppers Drug Mart, 6455 Macleod Tr. S., tested positive Oct. 31 (last day worked was Oct. 27)

Two team members at Real Canadian Superstore, 540 Third St. S.E., tested positive Oct. 31 (last day they worked were Oct. 25 and 26)

Two team members at Shoppers Drug Mart, 3012 17 Ave. S.E., tested positive Oct. 30 (last day they worked were Oct. 24 and 25)

Loblaws says it is continuing to work with public health officials during the pandemic and has taken precautions to protect their workers and customers.

"In all of our stores, we encourage our colleagues and employees to wear masks, particularly where physical distancing is not always possible. Many local government authorities have mandated that our staff and customers wear masks within our stores," the company said in a statement.

A full list of stores where mandatory mask rules are in place is available online.

3 NEW CASES AT CALGARY SOBEYS STORES

Four additional cases of coronavirus have also been found in workers at Sobeys locations in southern Alberta since Tuesday.

Three of the new cases are in Calgary while the fourth involved a worker at an IGA in Claresholm, Alta.

Team member at Sobeys, 20 McKenzie Towne Ave. S.E., tested positive Oct. 27 (last day worked was Oct. 23)

Team member at IGA, 4920-First St. W., Claresholm, Alta., tested positive Oct. 30 (last day worked was Oct. 25)

Team member at Safeway, 3550-32 Ave. N.E., tested positive Oct. 30 (last day worked was Oct. 22)

Team member at Safeway, 1200-37 St. S.W., tested positive Oct. 30 (last day worked was Oct. 23)

"We will continue to update (advisories) to be transparent with you where we have been notified of cases of COVID-19 in our stores," Sobeys wrote in a statement.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation."

No personal information about the employees, including in what areas they worked in the stores, is being released out of a respect for the privacy of those workers and their families.