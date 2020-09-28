CALGARY -- After amalgamating earlier this year, the Aspen Family and Community Network and Boys and Girls Clubs of Calgary will now be known as Trellis, the organization announced Monday.

The new organization says it is "building on the work of both legacy agencies to unlock human potential across generations" and will offer 33 programs serving an estimated 9,000 people facing social issues each year.

“This is more than a merger of two organizations being stitched into one, this is an amalgamation of nearly 120 years of history being dreamed into something new” said Jeff Dyer, CEO of Trellis.

“This amalgamation is a challenging adventure, but one that our funders, donors and board of directors are all cheering us on to walk.”

The amalgamation was completed on June 15.

"The name Trellis is rooted in a belief that with the right supports, everyone can flourish," reads a release.

"Trellis works to end youth and family homelessness and create spaces for belonging and exploration in the community. They provide education and employment connections and ensure a safe home environment for youth and children whether that be through foster care, group care or in their own home."