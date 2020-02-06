MEDICINE HAT -- Three people from Medicine Hat face drug trafficking charges following a planned police traffic stop targeting the suspected movement of methamphetamine into the city.

On Feb. 4, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and the Medicine Hat Police Service stopped a vehicle in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking.

The three occupants of the vehicle — two men and a woman— were arrested and 253 grams of methamphetamine was seized. According to ALERT, the drugs have an estimated street value of $15,000.

"This was a quick-hit investigation in which police were able to develop timely intelligence and get a sizable amount of meth off the street," said MHPS Staff Sgt. Cory Both.

As a result of the investigation, the following three Medicine Hat residents have been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking:

Olivia Marshall, 29

Patrick Brill, 33

Travis Lange, 28

Marshall faces an additional charge of breach of a court order.