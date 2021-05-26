CALGARY -- Police arrested a man and a woman from Drumheller, Alta. and searched four homes as part of an investigation aimed at disrupting fentanyl trafficking.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) members from Calgary partnered with Drumheller RCMP for theoperation, which resulted in search warrants being executed on May 20.

Four homes were searched — three in Drumheller and one in Red Deer — where police seized an estimated $50,000 worth of drugs. The investigation was started in February in response to a series of suspected fentanyl overdoses in the Drumheller area.

Investigators believe the arrests will have an impact on fentanyl supply in the region.

“The tragedy Drumheller experienced is a heartache that many Albertans have shared in struggling with the opioid crisis," said ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta.

"Organized crime has exploited vulnerable people in our communities, and this investigation is indicative of the swift and aggressive response ALERT has taken to disrupt and dismantle fentanyl trafficking."

Nearly $50,000 worth of drugs and weapons were seized, including:

One handgun;

95 grams of fentanyl;

379 grams of methamphetamine;

41 grams of cocaine, and;

Various prohibited weapons.

“Many Drumheller area community members have been devastated by the senseless acts of those trafficking in illicit drugs, including fentanyl," said Drumheller RCMP Staff Sgt. Ed Bourque.

"These initiatives resulted in another significant seizure of fentanyl from within our small community. Our teams will continue to work diligently, and is committed to proactively identifying these drug traffickers and conducting investigations into their activities, particularly those which have resulted in death."

Scott Painter, 28, is charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of proceeds of crime, failure to comply with release order, and;

Six firearms-related charges.

Painter is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous convictions.

Angela Orr, 38, is charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking,

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

Possession of a weapon contrary to order, and;

Possession of proceeds of crime.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.