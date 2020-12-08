CALGARY -- Two bulls are unaccounted for after a cattle liner was in an accident with another vehicle in the southern part of the province on Sunday.

The accident took place on Highway 1 just south of Redcliff.

Cattle surviving the crash were corralled by local residents, but two bulls were not able to be corralled and are now missing.

Information about the missing bulls' breed, colour, or potential brand were not available.

If anyone sees the missing animals, they are asked to contact Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288 or Cypress County at 403-526-2888.