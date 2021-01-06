CALGARY -- After arresting two Calgary men in October on charges of child sexual exploitation, police say an examination of seized computers has led them to believe there are more victims involved and they are asking anyone to come forward.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) internet child exploitation (ICE) unit made the arrests on Oct. 26, 2020, accusing two men who lived together of communicating with teenage girls in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Two victims have been identified so far.

The investigation was launched in September following a tip about unusual online activity.

“It is a troubling realization that we don’t know how many victims are out there. However, we are hoping they have the courage to come forward and help prevent other girls from falling prey,” said ICE Staff Sgt. Dominic Mayhew.

Cody Neubecker, 34, and Gareth Wilson, 32, are each facing charges of:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Invitation to sexual touching;

Possessing child pornography;

Accessing child pornography; and

Breach of prohibition order.

Neubecker faces an additional charge of child luring. Wilson is also charged with making child pornography.

Police say both have previous convictions for sex offences involving minors.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence, is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.

Calgary police can be reached at 403-266-1234 and Crime Stoppers is 1-800-222-8477.