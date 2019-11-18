2 Pallas's cat sisters move into Calgary Zoo Eurasia habitat
Pallas's cat sisters Nox and Pema have joined the Eurasia habitat at the Calgary zoo.
The Calgary Zoo has added a pair of fluffy sisters to their Eurasia habitat.
Pallas's cats Nox and Pema came to Calgary via Utah's Hogle Zoo at the end of October.
The species are native to the Central Asian steppe habitat and are known for their grumpy, scowling appearance. The small wild cats spend most of their days camouflaged in their habitat, and are more likely to be spotted in the early mornings and evenings.
The zoo's male Pallas's cat, Igor, was found dead on Dec. 25, 2018. He was 11.5 years old — the top of life expectancy for Pallas's cats in captivity. The zoo said in 2018 that he died of an aggressive cancer.