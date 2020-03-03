CALGARY -- Police are seeking the public's help to identify two women wanted in connection with an incident that took place at CrossIron Mills Mall, north of Calgary, last week.

Airdrie RCMP say two women went into the Tommy Hilfiger store at about 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 24.

While the women were inside the store, several employees witnessed them putting merchandise into their bags. When employees confronted them about the situation, police say one of the suspects produced a can of bear spray and pointed it at the employees.

Shortly after that, both of the women fled the store.

Police have released photos of the suspects and are working to identify them.

The first female is described as:

Indigenous

Black and blonde hair

Wearing a black jacket

The second female is described as:

Caucasian

Slim build

Blonde hair

Wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans and a black jacket

If you have any information regarding this investigation or can identify the female suspects, you are asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.