CALGARY -- Officials say almost two dozen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in employees at supermarkets and pharmacies across the province in the past week.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Sobeys Inc. and Co-op have all been tracking the number of cases in their employees since the beginning of the pandemic.

Each company has released its findings online so that customers are able to take appropriate actions to protect their health.

Since the last update, 20 new cases have been found at stores all across Alberta:

Loblaws

Two employees at the NOFRILLS, (5700 Hwy. 2A, Lacombe, Alta.) tested positive March 18 (last worked March 12 and March 15);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4821 Calgary Trail N.W., Edmonton) tested positive March 17 (last worked March 13);

An employee at the NOFRILLS (#101, 900 Pine Rd., Strathmore, Alta.) tested positive March 17 (last worked March 10);

Two employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart (1020 Sherwood Dr., Unit 5, Sherwood Park, Alta.) tested positive March 17 (last worked March 11 and 12);

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (7040 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive March 16 (last worked March 9, 10 and 12);

An employee at the Real Canadian Wholesale Club (1706 Mayor Magrath Dr. S., Lethbridge) tested positive March 15 (last worked March 11);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (4900 Molly Bannister Dr., Unit A06, Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive March 14 (last worked March 11); and

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (Unit 100, 3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive March 14 (last worked March 5).

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (2750 Fairway Plaza Rd. S., Lethbridge) tested positive March 17 (last worked March 13);

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (6005 Parkway Rd., Blackfalds, Alta.) tested positive March 17 (last worked March 10);

An employee at the Safeway (850 Saddletowne Cir. N.E., Calgary) tested positive March 15 (last worked March 12); and

An employee at the Safeway (8120 Beddington Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive March 14 (last worked March 9).

Co-op