CALGARY -- While just two international flights arriving in Calgary had active COVID-19 cases, passengers on board more than two dozen domestic flights are being notified that they could be close contacts.

According to government data, 26 domestic flights heading into and out of Calgary in the past two weeks had at least one guest who was likely to be infectious with COVID-19 while on board the plane.

Officials have been releasing the information online so that passengers can be "aware of the risk" posed by the disease.

"(It) can help you take the necessary steps to protect your health and the health of others around you," the government's website reads.

"If you have recently returned to Canada, you must quarantine for 14 days from the date you arrived in Canada. This is mandatory, whether or not you have symptoms. Refer to the travel restrictions in Canada for up-to-date information."

The affected flights, with the rows that are likely to be close contacts, are as follows:

Domestic

Feb. 22 – WestJet flight WS112, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 4 to 10;

Feb. 22 – WestJet flight WS3131, Calgary to Fort McMurray (YMM), rows 6 to 12;

Feb. 21 – Air Canada flight AC158, Calgary to Toronto, unknown rows;

Feb. 21 – WestJet flight WS657, Toronto to Calgary, rows 12 to 18;

Feb. 18 – Air Canada flight AC144, Calgary to Toronto, rows 18 to 22;

Feb. 18 – Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8374, Fort McMurray (YMM) to Calgary, rows 5 to 11;

Feb. 18 – WestJet flight WS3450, Abbotsford (YXX) to Calgary, rows 16 to 19;

Feb. 18 – WestJet flight WS115, Calgary to Vancouver, rows 18 to 24;

Feb. 17 – WestJet flight WS4039, Fort Mackay (YFI) to Calgary, rows 5 to 11;

Feb. 17 – WestJet flight WS136, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 18 to 24;

Feb. 16 – Air Canada flight AC145, Toronto to Calgary, rows 24 to 30;

Feb. 16 – Air Canada flight AC318, Calgary to Montreal, rows 15 to 21;

Feb. 16 – Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8151, Edmonton to Calgary, rows 9 to 15;

Feb. 15 – Air Canada flight AC224, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 28 to 34;

Feb. 15 – Air Canada flight AC202, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 31 to 36;

Feb. 15 – Air Canada flight AC158, Calgary to Toronto, unknown rows affected;

Feb. 15 – Flair Airlines flight F8821, Calgary to Vancouver, rows 2 to 5 and 26 to 32;

Feb. 15 – WestJet flight WS657, Toronto to Calgary, rows 7 to 13 and 15 to 21;

Feb. 15 – WestJet flight WS3193, Saskatoon to Calgary, rows 9 to 15;

Feb. 15 – WestJet flight WS3450, Abbotsford (YXX) to Calgary, rows 4 to 10;

Feb. 14 – Air Canada flight AC323, Montreal to Calgary, unknown rows affected;

Feb. 14 – WestJet flight WS662, Calgary to Toronto, rows 7 to 13;

Feb. 13 – WestJet flight WS115, Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7;

Feb. 12 – Flair Airlines flight F8822, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 11 to 17;

Feb. 12 – WestJet flight WS129, Calgary to Vancouver, rows 9 to 15 and;

Feb. 12 – WestJet flight WS212, Calgary to Montreal, rows 11 to 17.

International

Feb. 17 – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL677, Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, rows 16 to 22 and;

Feb. 14 – WestJet flight WS2311, Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 29 to 35.

If you were seated in the affected rows or on the flight where rows aren't specified, the government advises you to self-monitor your symptoms for at least 14 days, quarantine immediately if you develop symptoms and contact your public health authority if you have any further questions.