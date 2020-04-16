CALGARY -- Seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta announced Thursday were staff members at the Foothills Medical Centre's maternity ward, reported Dr. Deena Hinshaw at her daily press briefing.

Hinshaw said that no patients were affected, and no additional staff have tested positive over the past week.

"As soon as tests came back positive, health officials took immediate action to limit the spread to staff and protect patients," she said. "I want to assure Albertans there is no increased risk to pregnant patients coming to the Foothills Medical Centre."

In an effort to reduce infections at health care facilities, Alberta has prohibited non-essential visitors.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 162 new confirmed cases reported in Alberta, with two deaths including a man in his 70's in the Calgary Zone and a woman in her 80's in the North Zone.

Hinshaw said the higher number of confirmed cases may have been because of increased testing throughout the province.

Alberta Health Service conducted 2,779 tests over the past 24 hours.

