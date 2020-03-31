CALGARY -- Albertans aren't happy with businesses and residents who don't follow the rules when it comes to COVID-19, and it shows.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says as of 2 p.m. Monday, it has received 3,930 COVID-19-related complaints or service requests so far.

Officials say the first complaint came to their attention on Jan. 27, weeks before the online portal became available for Albertans.

However, over the past three weeks, the complaints have been coming in faster and faster.

"The complaints have mainly related to facilities that should be closed, or are not following controls, social distancing, and self-isolation," AHS wrote in an email to CTV News.

It says seven health enforcement orders have been handed out to businesses in the province so far, with six of those handed to health gyms.

Two Gold's Gym locations in northeast Calgary, Koko FitClub North in northwest Calgary and Ascension Fitness in southeast Calgary have all been the subject of those orders.

A pair of health centres in Edmonton, Anytime Fitness Westmount and High Definition Fitness, were also closed.

The documents state the gyms were all closed because they were operating in contravention of orders of Alberta's chief medical officer of health (CMOH) and the provincial government.

According to its website, AHS also closed Kingsland Oriental Medical Clinic on Elbow Drive S.W. in Calgary for permitting activities that could spread COVID-19.

The order, which was issued Monday, does not specify exactly what services the clinic should not have been administering, but online listings suggest it offers massage therapy.

AHS says it enforces CMOH orders when necessary, but will engage police if needed.

"If someone is refusing to isolate we work with our partners in law enforcement to follow up."