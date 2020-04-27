CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services says 20 staff were deployed to the Millrise Village Seniors facility in southwest Calgary over the weekend.

"AHS has taken immediate actions to improve staffing, outbreak control, and infection prevention and control measures," said AHS in a statement.

An outbreak was declared earlier this month at the centre. So far, 19 residents and nine staff members have contracted COVID-19. One resident has died.

Two of those residents who contracted the virus are Anne Bosman, 91, and her 92-year-old husband Andrew Bosman.

Their granddaughters Ashley and Jacqueline Tyler say care at the facility has been in a downward spiral, and they fear for their grandparents' health.

"The lack of transparency about the realities taking place has been non-existent," said Jacqueline Tyler.

"There are basic fundamental needs that we know are not being met at this time," said Ashley Tyler.

The Tylers say they believe their grandparents have not been bathed in two weeks, they are being served frozen food and facility staff are quitting.

"Seventy per cent of those that were there at the start of all this are now gone. (They are) bringing in additional support but they are burnt out," said Jacqueline Tyler.

The Tylers say talking with the company that operates the facility has proved to be difficult.

"We don't have the flexibility right now to take them to a hospital without understanding the traumatic effects, emotionally and physically on them," said Ashley Tyler.

"It’s not about blame or anger, or getting even. It's not about that. They're sick."

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday she knew nothing about any potential concerns or AHS taking over the facility.

"With respect to the situation specifically at Millrise (and) the reports that that you're telling me (in) those particular instances are very concerning, so I have not been involved in discussions about the Millrise facility specifically,” said Hinshaw.

West Coast Seniors Housing Management said it is providing daily updates to families by email and added that during this period, care for residents is its top priority.