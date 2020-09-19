CALGARY -- Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Saturday for the City of Calgary, warning that smoke from forest fires burning on the west coast is affecting Alberta.

"Smoky conditions across southern Alberta are expected to worsen throughout the day," it said, "deteriorating the air quality in many locations."

It added a hopeful note, saying that "as a weather system moves through the area tonight, conditions are forecast to improve by Sunday."

However, in the shorter term, the city's Air Quality Index at 1 p.m. was a moderate five, but it was predicted to rise to seven by the end of the day.

Environment Canada warned that "individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath, with children, seniors, those with cardiovascular or lung diseases like asthma especially at risk."