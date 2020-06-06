CALGARY -- Police in Airdrie, Alta., say the situation that forced a lock down of a community in the city's southwest is over.

RCMP issued the alert at around 3 p.m. Saturday, warning members of the public to stay away from the neighbourhood of Hillcrest Square, located in the far southwest corner of Airdrie.

Residents of the community were also told to shelter inside their homes.

At 4:43 p.m., police announced the incident was over and it was safe.

Officials haven't released any specific details about what led to the incident, only that they were assisting the Calgary Police Service.

"RCMP were assisting Calgary Police Service with one of their investigations. No one was injured during this operation. Any further inquiries regarding the investigation can be directed to them," an updated release says.

Airdrie RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in the situation.