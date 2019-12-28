LETHBRIDGE -- While the Canada-Russia World Junior game on Saturday may have been disappointing for some fans, it wasn't for one Alberta family for whom the score mattered less than seeing a young player realize their dreams.

Team Canada lost the game 6-0.

However, Deanna Rath, billet mom of three seasons to Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Dylan Cozens, said it was unbelievable to see the young athlete skate for the country's team.

“I don’t even know how to describe it, to see this boy who lives in your house and then on see him on TV,” she told CTV News.

Kevin Rath, Dylan’s billet dad added, “Seems like we have had him so long, but it’s only been a few years.

"And the jump from 15 to 18 (years old) and playing in the World Juniors: It’s just surreal.”

Cozens moved to the Rath home from Whitehorse, Yukon, nearly 2,500 kilometres away. He has lived with the Rath family ever since he got called up as a 15-year-old during during season playoffs.

“It’s been so exciting to watch his career," Deanna said. "He’s done so many exciting things: going to Canada-Russia series, the Prospects Game, the World Juniors now.”

The couple has five children, most of whom have moved out of the house.

Deanna said, “At home, he is just Dylan. He was our first experience with billeting and he has been everything we hoped billeting could be.”

Canada is only two games into the World Junior Championship with a 1-1 record, having beaten Team U.S.A. 6-4 on Boxing Day.

“(Dylan's) personality really comes across. Even you see him on TV, he’s collected, he’s professional looking, yet the emotion is raw," Deanna commented.

Kevin added, “Anytime we get to watch him on the professional stage like this, it’s something.”

The two billet parents did have words they wanted to share with their billet son.

“Keep your head up, Dylan. Play your game and you’ll get ‘em. Good Luck,” Kevin said.

Deanna added, “Hang in there, Dylan. You’re doing great. Just go out there and be you because you’re incredible. And we’re so proud of you back home.”

Dylan has one assist in two games so far at the World Junior tournament.

Sunday, Dec. 29, is a rest day for Team Canada but the squad will look to rebound Monday, Dec. 29, when it takes on Germany.