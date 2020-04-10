CALGARY -- Are you feeling down because of self-isolation or lonely because you've needed to cancel your long weekend plans with family?

Health officials are hoping a new daily message will help bring up the spirits of Albertans whose emotions have taken a hit because of COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says anyone in need of a little pick-me-up can subscribe to a text service that provides some encouragement to cheer up your day.

Make sure each day involves some pleasure. For example, take a bath, enjoy food, watch your favourite TV show, or talk with a friend. For more daily encouragement, text COVID19HOPE to 393939 to subscribe to Text4Hope. pic.twitter.com/cqfLKMr0CZ — ahs_media (@AHS_media) April 9, 2020

Albertans have been told to physically distance themselves from others and adopt other preventive practices to avoid getting sick with COVID-19 since mid-March.

Those who have recently returned from international travel or who have had close contact with someone who is a patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must self-isolate themselves for 14 days.

Anyone who exhibits symptoms of coronavirus including cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose or sore throat that are not the result of a pre-existing medical condition must self-isolate for 10 days.

As of the last update on Thursday, Alberta has 1,451 confirmed cases of the illness. So far, 32 people have died and 592 have recovered.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the government's website.