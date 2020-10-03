Advertisement
Alberta Junior Hockey League announces 2020 exhibition schedule
Players with the AJHL will begin exhibition play starting Oct. 9, but a number of protocols aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 will be in place.
CALGARY -- Albertans will be able to enjoy their favourite junior hockey teams play beginning next week.
The Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) announced Friday that exhibition games in the league will commence on Oct. 9.
The league says it is limiting games to two-team cohorts to fall in line with the guidelines set out by Alberta Health.
The first exhibition games will feature the following match-ups:
- Drumheller Dragons vs Camrose Kodiaks
- Brooks Bandits vs Okotoks Oilers
- Calgary Canucks vs Olds Grizzlys
- Spruce Grove Saints vs Drayton Valley Thunder
- Grande Prairie Storm vs Whitecourt Wolverines
- Sherwood Park Crusaders vs Lloydminster Bobcats
- Bonnyville Pontiacs vs Fort McMurray Oil Barons
Other health protocols, such as arena capacity limits and social distancing as well as ticket sales, will be determined by regulations in each community and by their respective team.
A full schedule of games is available online.