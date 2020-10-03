CALGARY -- Albertans will be able to enjoy their favourite junior hockey teams play beginning next week.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) announced Friday that exhibition games in the league will commence on Oct. 9.

The league says it is limiting games to two-team cohorts to fall in line with the guidelines set out by Alberta Health.

The first exhibition games will feature the following match-ups:

Drumheller Dragons vs Camrose Kodiaks

Brooks Bandits vs Okotoks Oilers

Calgary Canucks vs Olds Grizzlys

Spruce Grove Saints vs Drayton Valley Thunder

Grande Prairie Storm vs Whitecourt Wolverines

Sherwood Park Crusaders vs Lloydminster Bobcats

Bonnyville Pontiacs vs Fort McMurray Oil Barons

Other health protocols, such as arena capacity limits and social distancing as well as ticket sales, will be determined by regulations in each community and by their respective team.

A full schedule of games is available online.