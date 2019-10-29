CALGARY — Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer came out swinging over police funding on social media Tuesday against Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Schweitzer called Nenshi “out to lunch,” and “Trudeau’s mayor,” and also suggested he “get his fiscal house in order,” before complaining about the provincial budget.

Nenshi wasn’t available for an interview but responded on Twitter.

“Perhaps rather than personal insults, you may wish to explain your budget,” he wrote.

“You have increased your ‘admin fee’ on fines, with is about a $10 million cut to the police and increased fees for testing, another $2 million blow, plus a $1 million cut to cannabis funding as per the chief.”

Perhaps rather than personal insults, you may wish to explain your budget. You have increased your “admin fee” on fines, with is about a $10 million cut to the police and increased fees for testing, another $2 mm blow, plus a $1 mm cut to cannabis funding as per the Chief. https://t.co/jRHyih8fgd — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) October 29, 2019

City council held a special meeting Monday to discuss the municipal implications of last week’s provincial budget, revealing a roughly $13 million funding shortfall for Calgary police.

Calgary’s police Chief Mark was asked about the shortfall, and said it will have a “very significant impact.”

“The reality is we’re going to have to look at how we deliver services differently moving forward as a result, that’s where we’re at,” he said.

“The good thing about the issues that we’re facing from the province is the budget doesn’t take effect until April 1 (2020), so that does give us some time to figure out how we might manage, but I can tell you there’s all sorts of unforeseen impacts.”

Neufeld was asked about the social media back-and-forth following a Police Commission meeting.

“It just sounds like a bunch of drama,” he said.

“I’ve got bigger fish to fry than spats on social media.”