Alberta ringette team goalie trio united as team prepares for Canada Winter Games

All three goalies on Team Alberta have the same design painted on their masks as a show of team unity All three goalies on Team Alberta have the same design painted on their masks as a show of team unity

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina