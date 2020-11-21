CALGARY -- A Banff area politician is getting attention for all the wrong reasons after the delivery of a controversial newsletter announced the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was "behind us."

Miranda Rosin, UCP MLA for Banff-Kananaskis, mailed out a document to residents in her constituency this week entitled "Economic Recovery."

The flyer wasn't well received by many who read it because of the very first line.

"With the worst of the COVID-19 health pandemic behind us, it is critical that we take a confident and optimistic step forward into our future as a province."

Rosin goes on to explain that the province needs leadership to execute "a bold and aggressive strategy" to put the province's economy back on track and create needed jobs.

Following a number of details about the UCP government's Economic Recovery Plan and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosin made another statement that may have startled some people.

"While the past few months have been difficult for all, I have worked with the government to approach the COVID-19 crisis in the most strategic and supportive manner possible. The results show that our province has been one of the most successful in limiting the spread, protecting our people and ensuring they could safely return to work as quickly as possible!"

News of Rosin's mail out comes after Alberta had recorded two days of daily increases of more than 1,000 cases.

The province's top doctor, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said during an update on Friday that the situation facing Alberta was "grim."

"I continue to be concerned about the rise in these tragic outcomes of COVID-19," she said. "Severe outcomes are not limited just to those already at the very end of their lives and it is a mistake to think so."

There are 310 people in hospital in Alberta, including 58 in intensive care.

CTV News has reached out to the UCP government for comment on Rosin's newsletter.