Many Albertans are celebrating the birth of the province on Sunday, marking 114 years since it was formed.

In Calgary, a number of people gathered at a northeast recreation centre to celebrate the event.

They say the province has done a lot to make everyone feel welcome, including those new to the country.

"Alberta, especially in this northeast quadrant, has given us lots, especially to the new Canadians. They are proud to say they are Albertans," said Devinder Toor, UCP MLA for Calgary-Falconridge.

On September 1, 1905, Alberta was established and became part of Canada.

Premier Jason Kenney released a statement on Sunday, saying the day was celebrated as the birth of a province and people "blessed with opportunity for every kind of effort and enterprise."

"In the 114 years since, Alberta has been a bastion of freedom, free enterprise and democracy, embodied in our provincial motto: Strong and Free."

Kenney also proclaimed that "Alberta is the best place in Canada to live, work, play and raise a family."

You can watch Premier Kenney's video message below: