CALGARY -- The southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail were closed to traffic near the south end of the city for several hours following a Friday morning crash that sent three people to hospital.

According to RCMP, emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 2 near the Dunbow Road exit at around 12:30 a.m. following reports of a head-on crash.

A northbound sedan was travelling in the southbound lanes of the highway when it collided with an oncoming minivan.

EMS officials confirm three people were transported from the scene to hospital.

The passenger in the sedan, a woman in her 20s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

The driver of the minivan, a woman in her 60s, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

A man in his 60s, the driver of the sedan, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the head-on collision continues and, according to RCMP, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.