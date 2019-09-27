CALGARY – Allan Perdomo Lopez has been sentenced to nine years in jail for the 2015 death of his grandson, Emilio Perdomo.

The decision was read out by Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Neufeld on Friday afternoon.

Emilio lived in Mexico but was sent to Canada to live with his grandfather to have a better life. Only five months after arriving in the country he was taken to hospital where he died days later of a traumatic brain injury.

Perdomo Lopez was found guilty of manslaughter last month. Over the course of the trial, court heard the young boy had been abused for weeks and that Perdomo Lopez referred to the boy as a demon who needed to be cleansed from the house.

The Crown had been proposing a sentence of 12 to 15 years in prison, arguing Perdomo Lopez deserves a harsh punishment because he was in a position of trust over Emilio.

Defence lawyers believe six to eight years would be more appropriate and urged the judge to focus on the cause of death because it wasn’t proven in court that Perdomo Lopez was solely responsible for past abuse.

