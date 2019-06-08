A family heading through Banff National Park this week was fortunate to capture an incredible video of a female grizzly crossing the highway with her tiny cub.

Oliver Smolinski of Oliver's Trails posted the video and said that everyone in the car was in complete silence when the two bears made their way across the road.

Parks Canada also reports a lot more bear activity this past week, with five sightings on June 5 alone.

Officials ask all visitors to report bear sightings to Banff Dispatch by calling 403-762-1470.