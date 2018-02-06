CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection with a dozen commercial break-and-enters
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 4:21PM MST
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate a man wanted in connection with 12 break-ins.
According to police, warrants have been issued for Aaron Robert Varalta. The 42-year-old allegedly gained access to a dozen businesses where cash registers were removed and property was damaged.
Varalta is described as:
- Approximately 180 cm (5’11”) tall
- Weighing 70 kg (154 lbs)
- Having a slim build
- Having brown hair and brown eyes
Anyone who encounters Varalta or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.