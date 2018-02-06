The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate a man wanted in connection with 12 break-ins.

According to police, warrants have been issued for Aaron Robert Varalta. The 42-year-old allegedly gained access to a dozen businesses where cash registers were removed and property was damaged.

Varalta is described as:

Approximately 180 cm (5’11”) tall

Weighing 70 kg (154 lbs)

Having a slim build

Having brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone who encounters Varalta or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.