

CTV Calgary Staff





Eleven establishments in the Calgary area have been authorized by Alberta Health Services to allow canines and their human companions on their premises but one is now offering a complimentary three-course menu for pooches.

“When I like to go out and dine with my dog he likes to eat with me too, so I wanted to make something dog friendly that he could eat,” explained Phoebe Fung, owner of Vin Room. “I really want to promote the dog culture in the city. They’re part of our family and they’re part of our extended family.”

The 4 Street Southwest location of the wine bar has a dog-friendly patio on the ground level as well as a rooftop patio for those wanting to spend time away from the four-legged patrons.

Fung says she’s receive overwhelmingly positive feedback to the decision to accommodate dogs and to offer pet-safe food and beverages including a ‘Paw’secco.

“We’ve had dogs of all sizes come visit us,” said Fung. “I love seeing the fact that a Bernese Mountain dog can enjoy the patio as much as my little Pomeranian.”

Cold Garden, a microbrewery located in Inglewood, gained attention after receiving a special exemption from Alberta Health Services to permit pups in the tasting room.

“They had really held our hand on creating a proposal, a technical document about where the risks were for foodborne stuff,” explained Dan Allard, a cofounder of Cold Garden. “We educated them on the brewing process. It was a lengthy document but, when it was all said and done, now we get to do what we do.”

The list of pet-friendly patios recently expanded with the opening of One Night Stan’s on 17 Avenue S.W. The establishment is the first pub on the Red Mile to allow dogs.

With files from CTV’s Stephanie Wiebe