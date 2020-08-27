CHARLOTTEOWN -- Atletico Ottawa recorded its first win in franchise history as the Canadian Premier League club beat Calgary's Cavalry FC 2-0 on Thursday at The Island Games tournament.

Ben Fisk and Malcolm Shaw scored for Ottawa (1-1-2).

First-place Cavalry FC, last year's league runner-up, dropped to 3-1-1.

All players in the league took a knee eight minutes and 46 seconds into the game to protest racial discrimination. George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis this year after a police officer knelt on his neck for an originally reported time of 8:46.

CPL players held a meeting before the game and decided collectively to play in the aftermath of a string of postponements across all sports following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020