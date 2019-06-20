Officials with the City of Calgary are advising residents to stay off the Bow and Elbow Rivers because of higher than normal flow rates.

The province issued the high streamflow advisory on both waterways on Thursday morning and the city is advising against all boating and watercraft activities on both waterways.

Officials say stream levels on both rivers are expected to rise but there is no overland flooding expected at this time.

“The expected flow rates will be higher than we’ve seen all year,” said Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department in a release. “Runoff from rainfall and melting snow in the mountains is causing cold water temperatures, increased floating debris and high turbidity in both rivers, which makes for very poor visibility and dangerous conditions.”

Members of the Calgary Fire Department and Calgary Police Service's marine units will be monitoring rivers while the advisory remains in place.

Residents are also being reminded to:

Be cautious around river banks because fast-moving water can cause erosion of river banks

Remind children about the danger posed by high streamflow conditions

Keep pets away from the rivers

Remove all items, such as lawn chairs, off the river bank

This is a developing story and we will have more details.