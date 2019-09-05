Two people are facing numerous drug trafficking charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Banff.

The search happened Aug. 30 at a home on Spray Avenue in the Rocky Mountain town about 130 kilometres west of Calgary.

Police seized a number of different drugs, including 400 grams of cocaine, 850 grams of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, along with heroin, LSD, prohibited weapons and more than $30,000 in cash.

Kirtan Patel, 26, and Sarah McKinnon, 23, are facing charges of:

Possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possessing heroin for the purpose of trafficking

Possessing lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for the purpose of trafficking

Possessing psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking heroin

Trafficking lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)

Trafficking psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

Three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon

Both are scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 20.