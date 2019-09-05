Banff bust nets cocaine, heroin, LSD, magic mushrooms, weapons and cash
Banff RCMP arrested two people accused of trafficking cocaine, heroin, LSD and psilocybin.
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 3:08PM MDT
Two people are facing numerous drug trafficking charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Banff.
The search happened Aug. 30 at a home on Spray Avenue in the Rocky Mountain town about 130 kilometres west of Calgary.
Police seized a number of different drugs, including 400 grams of cocaine, 850 grams of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, along with heroin, LSD, prohibited weapons and more than $30,000 in cash.
Kirtan Patel, 26, and Sarah McKinnon, 23, are facing charges of:
- Possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possessing heroin for the purpose of trafficking
- Possessing lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possessing psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking
- Trafficking cocaine
- Trafficking heroin
- Trafficking lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
- Trafficking psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
- Three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon
Both are scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 20.