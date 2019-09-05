Two people are facing numerous drug trafficking charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Banff.

The search happened Aug. 30 at a home on Spray Avenue in the Rocky Mountain town about 130 kilometres west of Calgary.

Police seized a number of different drugs, including 400 grams of cocaine, 850 grams of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, along with heroin, LSD, prohibited weapons and more than $30,000 in cash.

Kirtan Patel, 26, and Sarah McKinnon, 23, are facing charges of:

  • Possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possessing heroin for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possessing lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possessing psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking heroin
  • Trafficking lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
  • Trafficking psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
  • Three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon

Both are scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 20.