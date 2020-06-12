CALGARY -- Officials with the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity confirm the organization has made the difficult decision to lay off the majority of its staff on a permanent basis.

The move, announced Thursday, was made as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and followed the temporary dismissal of staff members in late March.

Prior to the layoffs, the Banff Centre had employed approximately 500 people.

As of Thursday, June 11:

284 staff members have been permanently dismissed

100 employees remain on temporary layoff

Approximately 125 employees remain on the job

Janice Price, Banff Centre's president and CEO, addressed staff members in a Thursday morning Zoom conference.

"I know this will be a very tough day to be saying goodbye to friends and colleagues who have helped to build this institution over decades with their incredible skills and talents," said Price in the meeting. "We are very sorry to be wishing them farewell, and I want to thank those of you who will be staying on with Banff Centre for your compassion and understanding."

Supports for the departing staff members include payout of pay in lieu and benefits, career transition training, extension of staff housing access and free meals.

The centre says income from conferences and hospitality services account for nearly 40 per cent of its operating business and those funds have disappeared as a result of the current provincial health order-related restrictions.