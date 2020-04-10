CALGARY -- This holiday long weekend typically kicks off the warm season for the Town of Banff.

Instead, the streets are much emptier than usual as visitors are encouraged to stay away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while one of its main attractions, the historic Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, has temporarily shut its doors.

“The fastest way to solve this pandemic is to keep people at home so we’re in full support,” said David Roberts, regional vice president Fairmont Hotels, western region.

In fact, all four of the hotel properties Roberts oversees have been shuttered.

This includes the Chateau Lake Louise, the Jasper Park Lodge and the Chateau Whistler.

“(It was) not an easy decision to make,” said Roberts.

As a result, 2,000 staff have been temporarily laid off.

In the 132-year history of the Banff Springs, the hotel was shut down between 1942 to 1945 in an “effort to free up labour for the war effort,” according to Casey Bachand, communications manager for the Fairmont Banff Springs.

“Albertans love the Banff Springs and the memories that are evoked (for) not just the bricks and mortar, but the people who work there,” said Roberts

His goal is to rehire and resume operations by June.

“If I can bring these people back the sooner the better.”

COVID information checkstops

Banff Town officials have also implemented check points at both of the main entrances to the town site.

Local fire fighters, community peace officers and the RCMP will be asking drivers if they are local residents or essential workers.

Highway park access is not impeded under this plan. Access to Banff is not being denied, as education is the primary focus of this measure.

“We are a community that relies on tourism for our economy so its very difficult to ask people to stay away but it’s also so important,” said Silvio Adamo, director of emergency management for Banff.

Emergency officials are collecting data about regional visitors through Banff which will be used to help draft future plans as the pandemic affects the typically busy tourism season.