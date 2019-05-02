

CTV Calgary Staff





The Best of Calgary awards are a celebration of the people and places that make the city a great place to live, work and play and two of Bell Media’s personalities are among this year’s recipients.

CTV Calgary Meteorologist David Spence was voted Best TV Personality and 98.5 Virgin Radio’s morning show host Fuzzy, was voted Best Radio Personality.

The finalists are posted on the Best of Calgary website in January and Calgarians are invited to vote on their favourites in a variety of categories.

The winners will be celebrated at the Best of Calgary Bash on May 2, 2019.

For a complete list of this year’s winners, click HERE.