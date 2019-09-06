Neglected fruit trees and other animal attractants left in Canmore yards could now cost residents a lot more.

The town raised the fines from $100 to $250 in attempts to reduce human-wildlife interactions and has also started an incentive program to help cover the cost of fruit tree removal.

The idea is that less food in trees and birdfeeders around town will lead animals elsewhere, reducing potentially dangerous encounters and the relocation or killing of animals.

