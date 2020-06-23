CALGARY -- On-It Regional Transit is set to resume summer travel between Calgary and Banff.

The weekend and holiday transit service will open up its shuttle from Calgary to Banff via Canmore starting June 26. Ticket sales began June 19.

“On-It is excited to once again offer this important transit service,” said director Craig Loose.

As part of the initial reopening plan, a limited schedule will be offered.

With the anticipation of an increase in local tourism due to COVID-19 travel restrictions being lifted, On-It said the company can play an important role in limiting vehicle congestion in Banff National Park.

To ensure the health and safety of all passengers, customers and staff, On-It has implemented enhanced cleaning and safety initiatives.

A few important changes include face masks being mandatory for all passengers. Single-use masks will be available for purchase.

Physical distancing guidelines will also be in place. In addition, all buses will be sanitized areas before each trip and hand sanitizer will be made available for all passengers and staff to use.

This service will run from June 26 to Sept. 13 and a one-way fare will cost $10 per person.