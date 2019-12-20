CALGARY -- This year will be a very merry Christmas indeed for one lucky Calgarian after a $50-million Lotto Max jackpot was claimed from the Aug. 30 draw.

For nearly three months after the draw – which had the numbers 5, 9, 33, 36, 39, 41 and 44 – Joshua Caines' ticket sat in his wallet, then on a shelf, until he decided it was time to check.

Using the Western Canada Lottery Corporation app on his phone, Caines quickly found out he had a winner.

“I had heard that the $50 million was still unclaimed in Calgary,” he said in a release. “And I knew I had some tickets I hadn’t had time to check yet.”

And even though his numbers matched, he didn't quite believe it at first.

“I thought to myself, ‘Am I seeing this right?’” he said in a release. “Once I showed it to a couple of people, that’s when it started to feel real.”

Caines said he doesn’t plan to make any major life decisions about his windfall immediately.

Instead, he said he’ll take his time to plan for the future.

His winning ticket, a $9 quick pick, was bought at the 7-Eleven store in the 7700 block of Ranchview Drive N.W. and was the only winner to match all seven numbers from that day's draw.