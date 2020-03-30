CALGARY -- Calgarian Carmen Lee, 23, moved to Barcelona, Spain in January. She didn’t expect to be back in Calgary two months later, after originally planning to stay for a year, but COVID-19 changed all that.

Earlier this month she contracted COVID-19, after coming down with a cough and experiencing breathing problems.

CTV News spoke with Lee on March 15th while she was self-isolating in her room in Spain for 14 days.

She was clear of any symptoms last week.

A call from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to all Canadians abroad to “get home,” left Lee scrambling trying to find a flight home.

On March 25th, Lee had finished self-quarantining and packed her things.

She was let out of the house she was living in, making her way to the airport, through a deserted city.

Air Canada was one of many airlines repatriating Canadians from around the world.

Air Canada flew home Canadians from Barcelona to Montreal last Wednesday.

Lee made it on to that flight.

“They tried to leave that middle seat open so that everybody had a little distance apart,” said Lee.

Back in Calgary, her family picked her up - but was unable to embrace her.

““I knew I was going to have be in isolation again,” said Lee.

“It was unfortunate," she added, "but with the reality with what was happening there, it's a small price to pay."

Lee is self-isolating for two weeks in her family’s basement, with ten days remaining.

“It's miles better,” said Lee, comparing her new surroundings to the ones in Spain.

After seeing the impact of what this pandemic can do to a country first hand, Lee pleaded with Canadians more than two weeks ago, to take this virus seriously.

So far upon return she has been pleased by people’s actions.

“In a couple of days, this country seemed to transform into having serious measurements in place and real action being taken by people here,” said Lee.

“Its been so impressive to see.”

Spain has seen more than 7,000 deaths due to coronavirus, with the entire country on lockdown.

Lee is already planning for the day she can come out of self-isolation and see her family.

“I really can’t wait until I can actually give them a hug, and eat dinner with them," she said.