CALGARY -- Could you build a miniature version of the Calgary Tower using rolls of paper towel? What about building one with Lego, or maybe using some plastic tubing from the garage?

Calgarians are invited to build their own versions of the famous landmark using household material and post a photo online, using the hashtag #mycalgarytower.

Some of the favourites will be shared on social media and everyone who posts a pic will be entered to win one of three family visits once the tower reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. It was closed in mid-March.

The deadline for submissions is May 31.

Standing just over 190 metres, the Calgary Tower was the tallest structure of its kind in North America when it opened to the public in 1968.