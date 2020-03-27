CALGARY -- The Calgary Airport Authority confirms it has cut roughly one third of its workforce at the Calgary International Airport as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, the Calgary Airport Authority is facing "unprecedented financial challenges."

"Saying goodbye to colleagues and friends is very difficult, but with passenger volumes decreasing dramatically our airport has been forced to say farewell to talented, valued and committed Crew members, many on a temporary basis," said Calgary Airport Authority spokesperson Reid Fiest in a statement released Friday morning. "This equates to roughly one-third of our Crew.

"These kinds of decisions are very difficult and we hope that as the crisis eases, and air travel resumes, we may be able to welcome many of these Crew members back."

The Calgary Airport Authority has approximately 300 staff members it employs and approximately 100 will be directly affected by the cuts.