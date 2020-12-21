CALGARY -- The winter storm Monday caused Calgary Airport to divert a number of flights to Edmonton, it was confirmed late Monday evening.

"Due to snow and current wind directions, some flights have diverted to Edmonton," said Sara Samson, the airport's manager of digital communications. "Our crews are working hard to keep the runways, taxiways and aprons clear under the heavy snowfall.

"We ask that if you're travelling tonight or tomorrow, please check yyc.com/flights or your airline for flight status and leave extra time getting to the airport."

At least two flights were diverted before midnight, but no information was available about airlines or flight numbers.

This is a developing story...