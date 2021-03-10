CALGARY -- In addition to continuing work on more than 60 schools in Alberta, the provincial government has earmarked $268 million toward constructing or improving 14 more, including one in Calgary and another in Lethbridge.

The provincial government officially announced the approved projects as part of its 2021 Capital Plan on Wednesday, saying the work that goes into building and modernizing schools helps communities by providing thousands of jobs as well as ensuring students have a proper place to learn.

"Our total capital investment includes $2.1 billion over three years to maintain existing schools, work on previously announced projects, expand the modular program and support new school projects," said Education Minister Adriana LaGrange during an availability in Edmonton Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda says there are benefits to communities and regular Albertans too.

"These projects inject a much-needed economic boost into the business communities around the province," he said. "They create hundreds to thousands of good-paying jobs for Albertans. These are jobs connected to construction, design and engineering."

The new schools in southern Alberta include a francophone school complex, supporting Grades K to 12, in south Calgary and a new elementary school in west Lethbridge (Grades K to 5).

In addition to the new buildings, the province will also renovate the following southern region schools:

St. Martin de Porres High School in Airdrie, Alta. (addition and modernization);

Montgomery School in Calgary (funding to support ownership);

Kate Andrews High School in Coaldale, Alta. (replacement and reconfiguration) and;

Milk River School (K-12) in Milk River, Alta. (modernization).

The Alberta government also announced plans for four new schools in other regions of the province as well as additional work at existing institutions.

NO DROP IN SCHOOL FUNDING

In addition to the infrastructure announcement, LaGrange promised that all school boards throughout the province will receive more or the same level of funding that they had previously.

"No one will go down compared to the current school year," she said. "The Alberta budget is very good news for students, for parents and for the whole education system."

Of the 62 school projects currently underway, work is expected to be complete on 19 through 2021-22.

More details on the Alberta government's Capital Plan can be found online.