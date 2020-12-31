CALGARY -- This is another one of those weekends with benign conditions locally, as active weather will keep its tendencies elsewhere.

A strong trough is plunging through central Alberta in the coming days, bringing with it driving snow that may arrive in the Environment Canada warning territory, but that happens north of the low.

The only reasonably localized snowfall is expected at least 500 metres higher in altitude, accounting for a couple of centimetres in the Banff area.

Locally, elements of cloud cover will wax and wane for the coming days, waning almost entirely for the better part of Saturday, and returning Sunday with an exceptionally weak chance of showers, with 0.2 millimetres' worth, if it actually decides to plunge on down.

The biggest concern you could face is with early-morning travel as we dive into a thaw-freeze cycle, with positive daytime highs and overnight negative lows. A few spots could become slick.

There is optimism in the longer-range forecast that we could return to weekend temps by the midweek, but I'm a little less rangy in that – I'm leaning toward a more seasonal approach beyond our five-day.

On a personal note, thanks so much for reading these.

I decided to do them out of the blue in August with plenty of support from our web team, and haven't looked back. A big thanks to our amazing tandem of early-morning web lords Ryan White and Dave Dormer, who have been instrumental not just in getting them to the website, but also to their furthered development.

Also, a massive thank you to our viewers for tuning in to CTV Morning Live. When you love what you do, you don't work a day in your life.

Have a safe and Happy New Year, and enjoy your first weekend of 2021!

Here’s the five-day:

New Year's Eve (Thursday):

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

New Year's Day (Friday):

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Sunday:

Some cloud, chance of showers

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: building cloud with the drop in temp, low -7 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Three photos to end the year.

First, Roy from Millarville takes some beauties. Here's the final full moon of 2020:

Next, William caught this sunset shot along the South Saskatchewan River in Medicine Hat:

And finally, Denise broke out the macro lens (probably? I'm no expert, my Twitter is below if I require correcting) to catch these ice crystals at sunrise.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here: Kevin Stanfield