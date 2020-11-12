CALGARY -- Calgarian Kandi Wyatt went the distance in a title fight, and some thought she won - but not the judges.

That was the bad news Friday night in St. Petersburg, Florida, where Wyatt lost her WBA super lightweight fight to Kali Reis. It wasn't the result Wyatt wanted, but it looks like she'll have other opportunities down the road after making a solid showing, said her trainer.

It was a tough result for Wyatt, who has dreamt of being a world champ ever since she first climbed into the ring at age 10.

"I don't even know how I'd react," she said, in an interview with CTV News. "It would feel like it would just - I'd be very emotional all at once."

The 29-year-old has had a couple cracks at a world championship, including last week's fight in St. Petersburgh, when she was defeated by the veteran Reis - whom Wyatt more than held her own against.

"It wan't a mismatch by any means," Wyatt said. "We were neck and neck so the judges just didn't see it my way. I still feel and believe that I belong on the world championship stage."

She's not the only one who feels that way, either.

U.S. promoter Di Bella Promotions is interested in offering Wyatt a co-promotional deal. They'd like to give her a push for another world title early in 2021.

Wyatt said at times like this, she remembers advice she received from her late manager, Kevin McDermott.

"There's always a bigger picture," she said. "See the forest through the trees. The late Kevin McDermott used to tell me that, and that's just the mindset I'm in right now."

Wyatt's trainer Roger Redoble was in St. Petersburgh for the fight and believes Wyatt has what it takes to win that world title next time.

"She shows time and time again that she belongs at that level," he said. "I think it's just right there."

Wyatt is excited to get back into the ring for another shot at a world title.

"It's been something I've been working on my entire life," she said, "so once i finally get that, I'll be able to better describe how I actually feel about it."