Calgary Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has been named to the Canadian men’s national team for a two-game series against Cuba in Concacaf Nations League play.

Canada will host Cuba in Toronto on Sept. 7 then the two teams will meet again Sept. 10 in George Town, Grand Cayman.

The Cavalry posted video to Twitter on Wednesday morning of Carducci being told about the call-up by head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr.

“A great example of you get what you work for,” said Wheeldon Jr. in the video.

“One of the top performers in the league, he’s catching the eyes which is great.”

Born and raised in Calgary, Carducci spent three seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps organization in Major League Soccer (MLS) from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Rio Grande Valley in the USL Championship League for one season. He then joined Calgary Foothills for one season before moving to the Cavalry in the Canadian Premier League.

Carducci has previously represented Canada at the U17, U20 and U23 levels.

“It is always a huge honour to have the opportunity to represent your country, so I’m very excited and proud to get the call up. A big thank you goes out to the coaching staff and my teammates at Cavalry FC,” said Carducci in a release.

“It goes without saying, but without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

He has been strong in net this season, helping the Cavalry to a first-place finish in the spring portion of the CPL season. The Cavalry currently sit in second place in the fall season, one point back of Hamilton Forge FC.

The Cavalry face Pacific FC at Spruce Meadows on Wednesday in CPL play. Kick off is 7 p.m.