Calgary Cavalry will face Forge FC in a two-game, home-and-home series to decide the inaugural Canadian Premier League champion.

The first game goes Oct. 26 in Hamilton, with the second set for Nov. 2 at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows. The winner will be decided by total goals.

Forge FC earned a place in the final as they beat Pacific FC (Victoria) 3-0 at home over the weekend, putting them in first place in the fall season, while York 9 drew 1-1 against the Cavalry.

Cavalry sit in second place, two points behind the Forge, with five games remaining, meaning the two sides are assured to finish one-two in the fall season.

Cavalry had already earned a place in the championship final, however, by winning the spring season.

Tickets for the two championship games go on sale Friday.

The Cavalry and Forge have faced each other five times already this season, with the Cavalry winning twice, the Forge winning twice and the sides tying once. They also face each other two more times in regular season place, on Oct. 9 at Spruce Meadows and Oct. 16 in Hamilton, which will likely decide the fall season final standings.