Calgary Conservative candidate demands answers after being accused by Liberal of living in Quebec
Liberal Candidate for Calgary Shepard, Del Arnold. (Liberal.ca)
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:51AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 2:51PM MDT
CALGARY -- Calgary Shepard Liberal candidate Del Arnold apologized Wednesday for material his campaign distributed that "incorrectly identified" where Conservative opponent Tom Kmiec lives.
Kmiec, who is the riding’s incumbent, posted a video on social media disputing the claims that were printed on Liberal campaign flyers he said were distributed in his riding.
According to Kmiec, the flyers also incorrectly referred to him as "Tim," while alleging that he lives in Quebec and voted against "the pipeline."
In the video, Kmiec is seen standing outside of a house in Auburn Bay where he has lived for "over ten years."
Later, in an interview with CTV News, Kmiec reiterated his video statements.
"I actualy do live here," he said. "I've lived here for many, many years. My kids go to school in south Calgary.
"I'm as much a member of the community as he (Arnold) is," he said, before adding that, "Anybody who'd spend a little more time researching, who had done their due diligence, would have figured these things out."
"I’m a proud Albertan, I’m not a Quebecer. These types of lies deserve an answer," said Kmiec, who was elected as the MP for Calgary Shepard in 2015.
In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, Arnold apologized for the "unintentional error" and claims to have stopped distributing the material once it was brought to his attention.
"It was not my intent to mislead the voters of Calgary Shepard and we will ensure this does not happen again," Arnold said on Twitter.
CTV News' requests for comment from Arnold have not been returned.