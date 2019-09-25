CALGARY -- Calgary Shepard Liberal candidate Del Arnold apologized Wednesday for material his campaign distributed that "incorrectly identified" where Conservative opponent Tom Kmiec lives.

Kmiec, who is the riding’s incumbent, posted a video on social media disputing the claims that were printed on Liberal campaign flyers he said were distributed in his riding.

According to Kmiec, the flyers also incorrectly referred to him as "Tim," while alleging that he lives in Quebec and voted against "the pipeline."

My Liberal opponent in Calgary Shepard is spreading outrageous lies about me in a desperate attempt to silence me and other proud Albertans.



Help me send a letter to Calgary Shepard residents to set the record straight. Donate here: https://t.co/CjM5sdaoMo pic.twitter.com/Or697nm7u4 — Tom Kmiec (@tomkmiec) September 23, 2019

In the video, Kmiec is seen standing outside of a house in Auburn Bay where he has lived for "over ten years."

Later, in an interview with CTV News, Kmiec reiterated his video statements.

"I actualy do live here," he said. "I've lived here for many, many years. My kids go to school in south Calgary.

"I'm as much a member of the community as he (Arnold) is," he said, before adding that, "Anybody who'd spend a little more time researching, who had done their due diligence, would have figured these things out."

"I’m a proud Albertan, I’m not a Quebecer. These types of lies deserve an answer," said Kmiec, who was elected as the MP for Calgary Shepard in 2015.

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, Arnold apologized for the "unintentional error" and claims to have stopped distributing the material once it was brought to his attention.

I sincerely apologize for this unintentional error, and once this was brought to my attention we ceased distribution of the material immediately. It was not my intent to mislead the voters of Calgary Shepard, and we will ensure this does not happen again. — Del Arnold ���� (@RealDelArnold) September 25, 2019

"It was not my intent to mislead the voters of Calgary Shepard and we will ensure this does not happen again," Arnold said on Twitter.

CTV News' requests for comment from Arnold have not been returned.