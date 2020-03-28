CALGARY -- There are 248 Canadians stuck on the Zandaam cruise ship currently anchored in Panama, including Calgarians Christine Milhailedes and her husband Peter.

They set on their cruise vacation on March 3, before the pandemic ramped up. More than three weeks later they’re trying to get home.

Mihailedes says they had a health screen Saturday.

"In terms of our own health, the ship has taken really good precautions and we’re Canadian and we follow the rules so we do as we’re told," she told CTV News Calgary from the ship. "We got some fresh air time couple days ago. I would tell you not everybody is such a rule follower but we have been really diligent and as a result I’m happy to say we don’t have any symptoms."

Four people on board the ship have died from COVID-19. The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed they were not Canadian.

"I had a very good cry yesterday for those four soul’s families." Milhailedes said.

The prime minister announced that Ottawa is working with the government in panama to repatriate Canadians.

"We know this is a very difficult situation for them, for their families," Justin Trudeau said. "A lot of people around the world are worried about being able to get home, a lot of their family members here are feeling anxious and, and really want to see them brought home."

The Public Health Agency of Canada released the following statement:

"As the global situation concerning COVID-19 remains very fluid, we recommend that Canadians currently on cruise ships continue to follow up with cruise line officials in order to stay aware of the latest information about docking and departing."

Mihailedes says they're biding their time and hoping to get some good news soon.

"Today they’re in the process of moving passengers to the Rodderdam, the earliest we can sail is Sunday evening."