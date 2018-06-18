Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has made a change to her cabinet and on Monday appointed Calgary-Currie MLA Brian Malkinson to Minister of Service Alberta.

“Two members of cabinet have decided not to continue in elected life and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank both Brandy Payne and Stephanie McLean for their hard work and their dedication to Albertans,” said Notley.

Malkinson was employed in the heavy-equipment industry before being elected to MLA in 2015.

“Brian is absolutely right for this role. He’s a very, very hardworking guy who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty,” said Notley. “I want his main focus to be protecting the pocketbooks of Albertans from scams and bad deals. I’ll be looking to him to finalize the Condo Act regulations to help make sure that condominium buyers are better protected and I’ll be looking to Brian to finalize and implement the changes that we are making to protect Albertans from ticket sales scams, high-cost credit and to fix issues Albertans have identified around car sales and repair.”

Malkinson is also the deputy chair for the Standing Committee on Legislative Offices and takes over the ministry from Stephanie McLean.

“For me it’s about, you know, we’re governing as a team to do things that help make life better for Albertans and where I happen to sit on that bench doesn’t matter. We’re all part of a team and I’m just happy to continue the good work that Stephanie started,” said Malkinson.

Notley says he will also be involved in a provincial broad-band strategy.

Danielle Larivee, the MLA for Lesser Slave Lake, was also sworn in as the new Minister for Status of Women and she is also the Minister of Children’s Services.